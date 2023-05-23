A new 1916 Commemoration Centre is to finally go ahead on Dublin’s Moore St

Sarah Slater

A new multi-million 1916 Commemoration Centre is to finally go ahead on Dublin’s Moore St as design and engineering experts have now been appointed.

A series of contracts have been awarded by the Office of Public Works (OPW) that will allow work to proceed on the creation of the controversy laden centre at numbers 14 – 17 on the famous street.

The contracts establishing a professional Design Team will mean that detailed planning and design for the new 1916 Commemoration Centre which is costing more than €16 million, can now proceed and is expected to be completed in early 2026 according to an OPW spokesperson.

This follows a delay of eight years after An Bord Pleanála approved the construction of the Centre in the buildings which were declared a National Monument in 2007.

The buildings, which were the headquarters of the rebels, were privately owned until the State bought them in 2015.

It had been planned that the centre would be opened to mark the 100-year commemorations of the Easter Rising 1916 but they were quickly scuppered by relatives of the Rising fighters who took legal action to extend national monument status to the majority of buildings on the east side of Moore Street. Several of the buildings were due to be demolished to make way for shopping centre plans.

In 2016, Mr Justice Max Barrett found in their favour and made orders suspending work on any of the buildings, including the commemorative centre. However, the Court of Appeal in 2018 overturned the ruling.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht said: “The OPW takes its responsibilities for managing many of Ireland’s most important historic sites and monuments very seriously and we are delighted to have been entrusted with this job by the Government.

“Like everyone else involved, I feel sure that we can create a fitting tribute here to the men and women of 1916 and at the same time make a great contribution to the cultural and civic life of the inner city.”

A Design Team composed of Conservation Architects, Mechanical and Electrical Engineers, Structural Engineers, Quantity Surveyors, Fire Engineers, and Archaeologists has now been appointed and will lead on the design and planning of the new Centre.

The Centre will be in the four original buildings on the eastern side of Moore St. Further specialist professionals as required will be appointed in due course.

Once complete, the site will be opened to the public and people will be able to view the place where the final decision to surrender was taken in 1916 and hear the stories of the individuals involved, both combatants and ordinary citizens.

A detailed project scope has been set out for the designers which is based on the agreed scheme through the Moore St Advisory Group, a collection of interested parties including groups representing families of some of the 1916 Volunteers and representatives of the local community in Dublin 1.

A Project Steering Group has been set up involving officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Office of Public Works to supervise the project and to provide the assurance of proper governance.

The project is being funded by the Exchequer and the companies appointed to the design team include conservation architects Shaffrey Architects, mechanical and electrical engineers ARUP Structural Engineers and Barrett Mahony Consulting Engineers.

Andrew P Nugent & Associates along with DL Martin & Partners have been appointed as quantity surveyors, fire engineers are Michael Slattery Associates and archaeologists are Courtney Deery.

All relevant works will be carried out in accordance with Ministerial Consent granted by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage under section 14 of the National Monuments Act.

The work to create the Commemorative Centre at Moore St is being funded by the Exchequer through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with the work being managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Sinn Féin Councillor Micheál MacDonncha has said he hopes it will have a positive impact on the area.

“What we want is a regenerated area with street traders, shop traders and the culture and heritage and history of the area fully recognised”.

Speaking to 98FM local business owner Stephen Troy added that although the news is welcomed, the time taken to carry out the works has badly impacted on business.

“We’ve witnessed the year-on-year impact on our trade on Moore St. The dereliction there (at present) accounts for a lot of anti-social behaviour and it’s become a haven for pick-pocketing and that’s as a direct result of a poorly managed street. Funds have been allocated since 2016 for restoration”.