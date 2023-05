By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of residents new to Baltinglass will host a meet-and-greet event on Thursday evening. Up to 60 residents, who hail from such countries as Somalia, Zimbabwe, Congo, Algeria and Jordan, will host the event, which will feature their native costumes and music. It’ll be a chance for local people to meet the group in a relaxed setting. The event will run from 5pm to 8pm and all are welcome to attend.