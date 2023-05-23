Caoimhe crowned Carlow Rose 2023

By Suzanne Pender

“I GENUINELY couldn’t believe it. I can’t remember anything after my name was called, I was in shock,” smiled Caoimhe Deering, Carlow Rose 2023.

Caoimhe (22) from Ballybit Big, Rathvilly was crowned Carlow Rose 2023 last Friday night at the exciting final in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. Daughter of Brian and Ciara (née O’Rourke), Caoimhe is a geography and English teacher at Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass, while she’s also studying for her master’s at Hibernian College.

Caoimhe was a hugely popular winner on the night and has been inundated with calls and messages of support since her terrific win.

“It’s been amazing, my phone has been hopping since,” she laughs. “They are all booking their trip to Tralee – it’s brilliant!”