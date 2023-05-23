Death notices in Co Carlow

Patrick (Pat) Cullen

Green Lane, Carlow.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Patrick (Pat) Cullen, May 22nd, 2023, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary and adored dad to Louise, David, Maurice, John, Maggie, Paul, Mark and Fiona.

Deeply missed by his wife, children, their partners and his grandchildren Alex and Rory and great-grandchildren Joey and Jack and his many relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Wednesday, May 24th, from 5pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 11am in The Holy Family Church, Askea. Funeral procession afterwards, via his residence, to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow for burial.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

Askea Church webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

House Private please.

Stella Doran, (née Scholefield)

Nurney Lodge, Nurney, Co. Carlow, peacefully at her home on May 23rd, 2023.

Pre-deceased by her brother Frank.

Stella, adored wife of Tom and much loved mother of Tony, Suzanne & John. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ruth, son-in-law Bill, grandchildren Jennifer, Conor, Sylvia, Geoffrey & Hazel, great-granddaughter Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Stella’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at Saint Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Kilkenny.

House Private Please.

Margaret (Una) Byrne née Kelly

Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2023, in the tender care of the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Matty, son Robert and brother Pat. Much loved mother of Mary, Rosie, and Matt. Una will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Michael and Matt’s partner Steph, adored grandchildren Christopher and Mikie, sister Kathleen, brother Jim, brother-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Una Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode; R21 V127), on Wednesday, 24th May, from 2pm until 9pm, with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 25th May, to arrive at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Those who cannot attend can view Una’s Mass live on the Leighlinbridge parish webcam at the following link;

www.leighlinparish.ie

Removal from St. Lazerian’s Church, for burial in Wells Graveyard. Una’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home for the kind and loving care provided to Una during her time there.

Michael Delaney

Newtown Bog, Crettyard, Co. Laois.

Passed away peacefully at home on 21st May, 2023 in the company of his loving family.

Father of the late James. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Patricia, daughters Bernadette, Karen, Ann and Deirdre, sisters Helena and Julia, sons-in-law Peter, James, Eamonn and Frank, brother-in-law Sammy, his adored grandchildren Mike, Callum, Matthew, Evana, Noel, Jim, Luke and Ava, Mike’s wife Kat and Callum’s wife Georgia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY MICHAEL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 XP48) on Tuesday (23rd May) from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Abban’s Church Doonane, Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon

Funeral Mass can be viewed:

St. Abban’s Church

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Seán MURPHY

14 Gallipot, Little Barrack St, Carlow Town, Carlow

1st of May 2023, of Seán Murphy, Stevenage, England and 14 Gallipot, Little Barrack Street, Carlow. Predeceased by his daughter Theresa.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Nan, his daughter Angela, his sister Sadie Coffey (Nenagh), granddaughter Charlotte, nephews, nieces, his extended family, relatives, and friends, and his childhood neighbours in Carlow.

May Seán Rest In Peace

Seán’s funeral will take place in Stevenage, England, on Tuesday at 12 noon and will be followed by a cremation service.