First Holy Communion at the Gaelscoil

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Twins Jake and Isabelle Ó Mórdha pictured on their First Holy Communion at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc with their parents John Paul and Charlene and brother Ryan
All smiles were Ellen Nic Oireachtaigh, Isabelle Ní Mhórdha, Caoimhe Ní Fhearáil and Robyn Ní Bhroin
Jake Ó Mórdha, Daniel Paghan, Seán Ó Docharthaigh, Philip Ó Muireasa and Harry Normington
Seán Ó Docharthaigh with his parents Mairead and Kevin and siblings Rory and Nancy
Tyler Ó Duibh Ó Dubhlaoich arrived in style for his First Holy Communion in Askea Parish Church
Douglas Ó Raid with his parents Jolene and James and grandmother Susan Gleeson
Caoimhe Buggle with her parents Lee and Lisa and sisters Caitlin and Croía
Willow Rose Iarsach and her parents Oisin and Kerrieann and her brother Archie
Ellen Nic Oireachtaigh with her parents Niamh and Michael and her brother Tommy
Zara Nic Craith and Robyn Ní Bhroin pictured on their First Holy Communion in Askea Parish Church
Robyn Ní Bhroin with her parents Emma and Alan and her sister Holly
Zara Nic Craith with her parents Aoibheann and Michael and her sister Grace
Liam Ӓ Diarmada with his parents Niall and Ciara and his sister Lauren
Tyler Ó Duibh Ó Dubhlaoich and his parents Shanice and Michael and his siblings Levi and Charlie