First Holy Communion at the Gaelscoil

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

 

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Twins Jake and Isabelle Ó Mórdha pictured on their First Holy Communion at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc with their parents John Paul and Charlene and brother Ryan

All smiles were Ellen Nic Oireachtaigh, Isabelle Ní Mhórdha, Caoimhe Ní Fhearáil and Robyn Ní Bhroin

Jake Ó Mórdha, Daniel Paghan, Seán Ó Docharthaigh, Philip Ó Muireasa and Harry Normington

Seán Ó Docharthaigh with his parents Mairead and Kevin and siblings Rory and Nancy

Tyler Ó Duibh Ó Dubhlaoich arrived in style for his First Holy Communion in Askea Parish Church

Douglas Ó Raid with his parents Jolene and James and grandmother Susan Gleeson

Caoimhe Buggle with her parents Lee and Lisa and sisters Caitlin and Croía

Willow Rose Iarsach and her parents Oisin and Kerrieann and her brother Archie

Ellen Nic Oireachtaigh with her parents Niamh and Michael and her brother Tommy

Zara Nic Craith and Robyn Ní Bhroin pictured on their First Holy Communion in Askea Parish Church

Robyn Ní Bhroin with her parents Emma and Alan and her sister Holly

Zara Nic Craith with her parents Aoibheann and Michael and her sister Grace

Liam Ӓ Diarmada with his parents Niall and Ciara and his sister Lauren

Tyler Ó Duibh Ó Dubhlaoich and his parents Shanice and Michael and his siblings Levi and Charlie

