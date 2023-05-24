Britain’s King Charles and Camilla begin two-day visit to Northern Ireland

By Rebecca Black, PA

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for a two-day visit.

It is the first time the couple have visited the region following their coronation earlier this month.

Crowds cheered as they arrived at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, where they officially opened the new Coronation Garden, created by Irish designer Diarmuid Gavin.

Charles and Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their coronation. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Among the public representatives there to meet Charles was the Sinn Féin MP for north Belfast, John Finucane.

During the stop-off, the pair met with representatives of community and charitable organisations.

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.