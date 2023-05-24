Building and vehicles damaged in Carlow fire

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A FIRE gutted property and damaged vehicles at a commercial premises in Co Carlow last week.

Carlow Fire Service was alerted to reports of a commercial fire in Fenagh on Tuesday 16 May at 4.15pm.

The scene of a fire in Fenagh last week

Stonemason Mareks Calitis, who was working across the road from the premises at the time, said: “I heard a big explosion. I took a look and saw the smoke coming up. I dropped my tools and ran to it.”

Mareks and three others tackled the blaze with a fire extinguisher and a garden hose.

“The flames were just too big to stop it,” he said.

Units from Bagenalstown and Tullow fire brigades attended the fire. A commercial building as well as a number of vehicles were ablaze on their arrival. The fire took hours to bring under control and firefighters left the scene at around 7.15pm. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident.

 

 

