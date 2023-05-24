Chopper pays flying visit to Graiguecullen school!

AN IRISH Air Corps helicopter embarked on a top-secret but very special mission when it landed in the grounds of St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen recently. It will be a day the students will never forget, with great excitement as the chopper landed on their football pitch, right next to their weekly outdoor assembly.

All classes and teachers got to meet the Air Corps crew, including Airman Kevin Maher, Lieutenant Oisin Murtagh and Lieutenant Christopher Mullen. Pupils, teachers and members of the entire school community got close to the action and viewed the helicopter at close quarters.

School principal John Brennan even got an opportunity to get inside the cockpit, where he was given instructions on how the helicopter takes off and lands by Lts Murtagh and Mullen. Teachers Justin Kelly and Karen Kavanagh, along with colleagues and pupils, put on a great show of songs and music as Gaeilge, while the other classes were busy inspecting the helicopter.

Special thanks goes to Airman Kevin Maher and his mother Maeve Maher, who is a special needs assistant in St Fiacc’s NS, who organised the event, which will be remembered for a long time by the boys and girls of St Fiacc’s.