Death notices for Co Carlow

Patrick (Paddy Joe) McDonald

Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. May 23rd 2023 (Suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, father Jim, brothers Noel and John, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his son James, stepsons Joseph and Denis and their wives Tina and Nora, James partner Ann, his mother Betty, grandchildren Stephanie, Emma, Amanda, Tyler, Cody, Ciana, Skye, Lisa,Jamie, Laura and Flynn, his brothers Seamus and Tony, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Lesley, Angela and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Paddy Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown, on Thursday afternoon from 2.pm to 7.pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.am, Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian’s Cemetery Leighlinbridge. Paddy Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/