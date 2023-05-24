Family rally the troops to raise funds to help little Logan (4)

The crew of women who attended the fundraiser for little Logan

Mia Foley and her mam, Ann

By Elizabeth Lee

THE WORKMAN’S Club in Carlow town was brimming with love, life and laughter recently when a family hosted a fundraiser to help little Logan Foley Stynes, who’s undergoing cancer treatment in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

A fundraising campaign was set up to help four-year-old Logan’s mother Mia meet the astronomical costs of having to stay in Dublin while he gets chemotherapy in hospital. Mia from Carlow town has four other children to take care of, and she and Logan miss them terribly when they’re away from them in Dublin. The fundraising campaign is also to raise funds in case Logan needs to see other paediatric oncologists in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

A GoFundMe page has been set up but there are other on-the-ground events taking place, too, including the recent one in the Workman’s Club. Mia and Logan’s granny, Ann Langton, were surrounded by a crew of helpers, nicknamed Logan’s Army, who are there to support the family. They sported T-shirts with the slogan ‘I am amazing’ and ‘I am capable of anything’.

“Mia taught Logan how to say that, even before he got sick,” Ann proudly said.

Logan is still receiving chemotherapy, which is taking a terrible toll on him.

“His little body is very weak but he was in good form today,” said Ann.

Mia and Ann would like to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser in the Workman’s Club in any way. They would like to thank Ann’s grandchildren Naomi and Orla Cahill, who organised the event alongside Kirsty Lee, Bobby Kavanagh and Heidi Ryan. They would also like to thank Orla Ryan and the staff at the Workman’s Club, and Tina Dunbar and Angela Murphy from Crazy Garden Singalong for the music.

“We had a great night at the fundraiser; we had a great attendance. We’d like to thank all the businesses and people who donated the spot prizes – they were amazing and we really appreciate it.”

To make a contribution to Logan’s fundraising campaign, check out the GoFundMe website.