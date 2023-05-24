Grave concern over space at Bagenalstown cemetery

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

“IN A VERY short time there’ll be no room at all in Bagenalstown cemetery.” So predicted a local councillor, who called on Carlow County Council to act quickly and secure an extension to the site. Cllr Andy Gladney stated that the issue of an extension for Bagenalstown graveyard had been raised a number of times, but “to no avail”.

“What is the story with it, because there’ll be no room there in a very short time?” said cllr Gladney. “When will it be sorted out?”

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed that a capacity review of cemeteries in the county was underway and that Bagenalstown was “one of our priorities”.

“In the next couple of weeks we will have that review,” added Mr O’Gorman.

