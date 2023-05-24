Hit musical by St Leo’s and CBS wows audiences with sell-out shows

STUDENTS from St Leo’s College and St Mary’s Academy CBS took to the stage recently to provide Carlow audiences with five sell-out shows of Disney’s ***Beauty and the Beast*** in the seventh collaboration between the two schools since 2015.

Directed by Carrie McCarthy and produced by Áine Shiels, the musical ran from 9-11 May in Visual and proved to be the highlight of transition year for students from both schools.

The teenagers took on their roles with great enthusiasm and it was the first time on stage for many. To packed audiences each night, they told the tale as old as time through live music, song and dance, choreographed by Lauren Oman. Among the many fantastic features of the show were the outstanding costumes, arranged for the 200 cast members by Laura Dowling. Talking clocks, wardrobes, cups, teapots, a duster and a candlestick were just some of the magical items that brought the Beast’s castle to life.

Rehearsals ran from late January and were co-ordinated by Veronica Doyle and Maurice Browne. The lead characters of Belle, played by Naomi Hunter, and the Beast, played by Oisin Kelly, wowed audiences alongside Gaston, played by Callum Shorten, with the role of Lefou taken on by Conor Dowling. They performed the well-known story of love lost and found, while the animated castle characters enchanted audiences with stellar performances of Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs Potts, Chip, Babette and Madame De La Grande Bouche. These respective roles were played by Josh Clear, Patrick Craddock, Abigail Meredith, Alannah Willoughby, Cliodhna Murray and Ellen O’Byrne.

A host of cutlery, servants and villagers displayed equally excellent performances and all were greeted with standing ovations during their bows, indicating that they had indeed hit the right note.