Man (26) dies after Co Down road crash

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died following a road crash in Co Down.

Police said Steven McDowell (26), from the Donaghadee area, died after the incident which involved two vehicles.

It happened on Killaughey Road in the town on Monday, May 22nd.

