Modern Carlow three-bed on offer for €220K

This three bed semi-detached property in Kernanstown, Bennekerry has been completely modernised throughout. This property has a prime corner site, with complete privacy on all sides. Many extra benefits include, triple glazing, duel fuel heating system, and a bright sunny aspect. This wonderful property has been renovated to a high standard, and redecorated throughout. It has also been reconfigured internally, to create a better use of space and all of the rooms all flow well from one to the next. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in a quite, established development, close to local schools, and church and minutes from Carlow town centre or the motor way for commuting. BER: D2. Price: €220,000. More information here.