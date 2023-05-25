Late Late Show: RTÉ reveals line-up for Ryan Tubridy’s final edition as host

Ryan Tubridy will get a big send-off on Friday night as he hosts his final edition of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster is stepping down from the role after 14 years, with Patrick Kielty taking the reins at the flagship entertainment show from September.

President Michael D Higgins has invited Tubridy to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.

President Higgins has been a regular guest on The Late Late Show throughout his presidency, joining Tubridy at key moments over the past 14 years. This Friday the President will share his thoughts about where the nation is at, as we move on from the Centenary commemorations and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

In a special Toy Show reunion, some of the favourite kids from over the years will bid Tubridy a fond farewell behind the biggest moments from the nation’s favourite night of the year.

A trad “super-group” will also assemble for Tubridy’s send-off, including Andrea Corr, John Sheahan (The Dubliners), Moya Brennan (Clannad), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Sharon Shannon, Andrew Hendy (The Mary Wallopers), Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan), Colm Mac Con Iomaire (The Frames), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Jim Higgins (The Stunning), Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing), Ciarán Owens (The Tumbling Paddies), Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (Aeons), Frankie Gavin (De Dannan), Maureen Codd (Cuckoos Nest), Shayan & Shahab Coohe (Nava), Debbie Byrne and Tara Howley.

One of Ireland’s latest breakthrough singer-songwriters Cian Ducrot will also give a very special performance to mark the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, Tubridy said he was humbled and excited for the final show: “Tomorrow night is going to be a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite. While I will be saying a lot of goodbyes for my last Late Late Show, it will also be a night of gratitude.”

He added: “I will be turning the big 5-0 on Sunday so, it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter. Until I am ready to share that next chapter, I am going to take some time off, I will reflect and process it all. My final words about my final Late Late Show are ‘Thank You’.”