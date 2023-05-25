  • Home >
One person injured in Louth after part of building collapses

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Kenneth Fox

Louth County Council have said they are aware of reports of an incident in the Clanbrassil Street area in Dundalk, Co Louth, whereby a person was reportedly injured by items falling from a building.

A statement from Louth County Council said: “Our fire services are currently assisting other emergency service personnel.

“Members of the public are requested to avoid the area to allow emergency service personnel to carry out work and make the area safe. Our thoughts are with the injured person.

“We have no further information at this time.”

