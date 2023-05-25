Two men arrested as gardaí seize firearm, cocaine worth €7,000

James Cox

Gardaí arrested two men and seized a firearm and cocaine worth €7,000 as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city and county.

Gardaí conducted searches at a number of residential premises and grounds in the Hollyhill area on Thursday morning.

The operation was carried out by members attached to Watercourse Road, Mayfield, Gurranabraher, Cork city divisional detective and drug units, regional ASU Cork and Limerick, regional dog unit and garda national air support.

During the course of this search operation a firearm and ammunition were seized. Also seized was suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 and an amount of cannabis.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Two men, aged 20s and late teens, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Cork region.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.