Country music star Derek Ryan Ryan to play at Country Fest in Rathwood

Garryhill’s Derek Ryan will top the star-studded country bill

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLLOWING its phenomenal success last summer, Country Fest returns to the Rathwood Big Top in the unique surrounds of the Rathwood forest on Saturday 17 June.

Country music superstar Derek Ryan and his band are back to headline this year’s event in his home county along with a stellar line-up that includes Louise Morrissey, Olivia Douglas, David James and Stacey Breen.

With two Irish number one albums, sell-out shows at home and abroad and fistfuls of music awards to his name, Derek is truly one of the biggest names in Irish country music.

The Garryhill native first developed his lifelong love for music when his parents bought a drum kit one Christmas when he was just four years’ old.

It was pop which first drew a blond fresh-faced 17-year-old Derek into the music business. He followed in the chart-busting footsteps of Irish boybands Boyzone and Westlife as part of the new Celtic teen pop phenomenon D-Side in 2001.

Since then, with a combination of terrific talent and ambition, Derek’s career has progressed to even greater heights.

With over five hours of country music and dancing on offer, along with bar and food services and a dance floor in a Big Top circus tent, it promises to be a festival not to be missed.

Tickets are €30, including booking fee, and are available online at www.rathwood.com, at www.deswilloughby.com or in person from reception at Rathwood.