William (Willie) Flood

Marley, St. Mullins, Carlow / Kilkenny

In the loving care of the nursing staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris on Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral to arrive at Glynn Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St.Mullins Cemetery.