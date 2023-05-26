Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Gerard Patrick (Gerry) O’Brien

Blackbog Road, Carlow and formerly of Mountrath and Aherlow, passed away peacefully on 25th May 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the CCU.

Dearly loved and best friend of Mary (Donohue), cherished dad of Ornat, Eimear, Róisín and Máiréad, and adored granddad of Aisling, Finn, Isobel, Laoise, Sinéad, Conn, Niamh, Aoife, Jimmy and Tadhg.

Gerry will be sadly missed by his sisters Terry, Breda and Ita, sons-in-law, PJ, Jim and Joe, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and baby Anthony, his sisters Angela, Anne and nephew Lorcan.

May Gerry Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Saturday, May 27th from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by a private cremation.

House private, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church,

Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/