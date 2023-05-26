Expansion of College Green to begin next week with disruptions to traffic

Kenneth Fox

The expansion of the College Green Bus Gate will commence on Monday morning according to Dublin City Council.

The current College Green bus corridor will be expanded to 24 hours, 7 days per week, prohibiting private vehicles from travelling through in all directions.

Only buses, taxis and cyclists will be allowed to pass through the College Green area.

The concept of a Bus Gate is to have a section of roadway that only public transport and cyclists can use and in College Green this is the well-established location outside Trinity College.

This change extends the Bus Gate hours to 24/7.

Local Access to the Dame Street/College Green area and to locations such as the Bank of Ireland and Fosters place will be maintained for general traffic, but they cannot exit using the Bus Gate.

General through traffic travelling eastbound on Dame Street who previously used the College Green Bus Gate outside operational hours, must now use alternative routes around the area and should not attempt to use this Bus Gate at any time and the same applies to general traffic on College Street.

The College Green Pathfinder Project will help alleviate public transport congestion in the city core, prioritising public transport at all times.

It will also facilitate the interim enhancement of Foster Place, Dublin 2 – a hidden gem in the heart of the city.

The council said the area will become a more inviting public space with planters and public seating. Access into Foster Place and the Foster Place disabled parking space will be retained.

Works on the enhancement for Foster Place as well as decluttering of signs, poles and bollards has already commenced.

The key elements of the Traffic Management Measures include:

From Monday May 29th, 2023 the current College Green Bus Gate will be expanded to 24 hours 7 days per week, prohibiting private vehicles from travelling through in all directions

Taxi spaces will be reduced in Foster Place and increased at the College Green taxi rank

The Disabled Parking Bay on Foster Place will be retained.

Emergency Vehicular access is maintained at all times as the emergency services will be able to access all locations on College Green.