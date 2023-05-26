From Bagenalstown to Cuxhaven for PDLS students

PRESENTATION de la Salle College students recently welcomed their peers from Amandus-Abendroth Gymnasium in Cuxhaven, Germany. This was the first leg of an exchange programme and saw students living in the homes of their Bagenalstown hosts and attending lessons in the school before venturing on several excursions to places such as Hook Head, Wexford, the crystal factory in Waterford and a visit to Kilkenny Castle.

For the second leg of the exchange, over 20 students and two teachers from the Bagenalstown school flew to Hamburg and travelled on to Cuxhaven for a four-night stay in the family homes of their partners.

The jam-packed tour saw the students taking in Bremen and Bremerhaven, along with the Bergen-Belsen Memorial. They also visited Klimahaus to discover more about the earth’s challenges in the face of climate change, which was a key element of the trip.

This trip was made possible by the support of an Erasmus+ Mobility Programme – the first of its kind for Presentation de la Salle College.