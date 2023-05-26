Man arrested after Tallaght Garda station evacuated

Friday, May 26, 2023

Michael Bolton

Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public.

Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a man.

On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.

As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.

