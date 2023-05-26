On yer bike at the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre!
On yer bike at the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre!
Friday, May 26, 2023
An impressive line-up!
The playground was very busy for National Bike Week!
On yer marks….
Taking a breather
Round and round and round we go
Charlie and Tommy on a bicycle made for two!
Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre’s pre-school children took part in Transport For Ireland’s National Bike Week which took place last week. The children thoroughly enjoyed getting out and about on their bikes and scooters during the week.