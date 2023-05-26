  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • On yer bike at the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre!

On yer bike at the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre!

Friday, May 26, 2023

An impressive line-up!

 

The playground was very busy for National Bike Week!

 

On yer marks….

 

Taking a breather

 

Round and round and round we go

 

Charlie and Tommy on a bicycle made for two!

 

Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre’s pre-school children took part in Transport For Ireland’s National Bike Week which took place last week. The children thoroughly enjoyed getting out and about on their bikes and scooters during the week.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Solar farm could be €1.6m windfall for Carlow County Council

Friday, 26/05/23 - 2:04pm

From Bagenalstown to Cuxhaven for PDLS students

Friday, 26/05/23 - 1:25pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Friday, 26/05/23 - 1:18pm