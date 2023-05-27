  • Home >
Arrest made after almost €4m worth of cannabis seized in Balbriggan

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested following a major drug seizure in Co Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force carried out an operation on Friday during which a vehicle was intercepted in the Balbriggan area shortly after 7pm.

The vehicle was searched and 187kg of cannabis herb and 30kg of cannabis resin was seized. Gardaí estimated the combined value of the drugs is approximately €3.92 million.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizure and is detained at a Garda station in North Dublin under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigationgs into the matter are continuing.

