Gardaí investigate after woman (30s) found dead in Co Roscommon

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was found dead in a property in Co Roscommon.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found unresponsive at a private residence in Kilglass shortly before 9am on Saturday.

Her body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway.

A postmortem examination will be carried by the Office of the State Pathologist on Sunday. The postmortem results will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

The scene where the woman was found was being preserved on Saturday ahead of a technical examination.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

