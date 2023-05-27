Jennifer receives national award for her generous act of kindness

By Suzanne Pender

THE compassion and kindness shown by a Graiguecullen teacher at a difficult time for a local family has earned her a national award.

Jennifer Hutton, a teacher at St Fiacc’s National School, Graiguecullen, received the prestigious Teachers Inspire Ireland Desmond Award at a special ceremony in DCU last Thursday, hosted by RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

Jennifer was nominated by Susan Maguire, a mother of one of her students, for the wonderful care and thoughtfulness she showed when the Maguire family were going through a very difficult time.

Susan faced an early delivery of her baby Dáire at only 27 weeks while the family were on holiday in Spain and was forced to remain in a Spanish hospital for two weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Her son Christopher (6) returned to Ireland with family until Susan, husband Brian and baby Dáire could return home safely.

Ms Hutton was Christopher’s senior infants teacher at the time and assured Susan that she would look after him as if he was her own and went above and beyond her duty as a teacher to look after his wellbeing during this tumultuous time.

“I will spend the rest of my life being grateful to her for her kindness and compassion to my family,” said Susan.

Jennifer has been overwhelmed by the response to her award.

“It’s so lovely, I couldn’t believe it, and so nice of Susan to nominate me and for the Maguire family to share their story,” Jennifer told ***The Nationalist***.

“I’m no different to any of the teachers in St Fiacc’s; we pride ourselves on looking after the children and their wellbeing, that’s the atmosphere of care that’s here,” said Jennifer.

“I’m a past pupil of the school myself and my own little girl will come here … seven or eight of the teachers here are past pupils and their own children go here, which goes to show the wonderful school it is,” she added.

Jennifer acknowledged her own inspirational teacher Aisling Nolan, who died in March following a short illness.

Her loss is felt strongly at St Fiacc’s, where she’s been described as “the heartbeat of the school”.

“She was my role model and the reason I became a teacher,” reflected Jennifer, adding that Aisling’s incredible empathy, compassion and dedication as a teacher was even more evident when she later joined Aisling on the teaching staff at St Fiacc’s.

Jennifer is married to John Brennan and the couple have a two-year-old daughter Eve.

The Teachers Inspire initiative celebrates the incredible contribution teachers make to young people and their communities across Ireland and is supported by a philanthropic donation from Dermot Desmond.