New book by Carlow author leaves diet culture in the dust

By Suzanne Pender

‘DIETS don’t work. Over 95% of people who intentionally lose weight regain it back in the next five years. You don’t fail the diet. The diet fails you.’

Those are the trailblazing words of a recently-published local author, who might be about to turn the diet industry on its head.

Tullow native Niamh Orbinski has just published her first book No Apologies, which truly is a breath of fresh air to long-suffering dieters, offering a guilt-free guide to help you learn to eat intuitively and leave diet culture in the dust.

It’s a refreshing, kinder approach to health that encourages readers to break the cycle of diet culture and rethink their relationship with food.

Daughter of James and Maureen Orbinski, Ouragh, Tullow, Niamh is a past pupil of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes and Tullow Community School. She attained a BSc in nutritional science at UCC and later completed a higher diploma in psychology.

She now works in Dublin as a nutritionist, certified intuitive eating counsellor and yoga teacher. She runs a weight-inclusive, virtual online practice specialising in intuitive eating, disordered eating and body image.

Her work is HAES (Health At Every Size) aligned, meaning that she encourages health-promoting behaviours, regardless of their outcome on weight.

It’s Niamh’s years of experience working with her clients that has formed the basis of No Apologies, a real effort on her part to challenge the status quo when it comes to our perceptions on food and the diet culture.

“I started a podcast in 2020 and about two weeks later I got a call from a commissioning editor at Harper Collins asking me about writing a book … I genuinely couldn’t believe it. I had to Google her name to make sure it was real,” laughs Niamh.

Niamh subsequently met publishers at Harper Collins, who really liked her approach, her expertise and her philosophy about food and health; they immediately saw real potential.

“So, April last year they commissioned the book and I had a six-month deadline. I am self-employed so I am flexible, but it was very intense; any spare minute, I was writing … thousands and thousands of hours have gone into it,” she adds.

The response to No Apologies has been incredible.

“People have been so lovely, it’s been amazing. I’ve had so many emails and messages from people. I’d an email today from a woman saying the book was already changing her life … so that’s incredible.

“The Irish media have been so supportive, too, which is great, because it’s such an important message to get out there,” says Niamh.

Niamh rejects the messages of diet culture that ultimately leads to a yo-yo weigh cycle and a mentality that represses and restricts, with people often losing weight short term, yet within five years gaining it back and possibly more.

“If we actually push weight to the side, that frees us up to heal, to treat ourselves with more compassion … a gentle, sustainable approach. I often say to clients that while we can’t erase our thoughts and memories and past experiences, we can lay down new roads in the brain, and when you do that, it its very liberating,”

“Diet increases weight in the long term. The focus on weight is actually increasing our weight, but if we allow our body to settle, it’s happier and healthier for us,” said Niamh.

No Apologies was launched in Dubray Books, Dublin last month.

“We had a cake the shape of the book, so I think for a lot of people that was the highlight,” laughs Niamh.

No Apologies (€13.99) is available in Eason’s, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, Bookstation Tullow Street, Carlow and all bookshops.