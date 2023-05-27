Student reps come together in Tinryland

By Suzanne Pender

BUDDING community activists or maybe even politicians of the future gathered in Tinryland NS recently to exchange ideas and collaborate on their role as student council members.

Students council members from local primary schools Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Ballinabranna NS and Tinryland NS came together to discuss their important role in their school and share their experiences. They were joined by their principals: Hazel McWey of Ballinabranna NS, Orlaith Hennessy from Tinryland NS and Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc.

Each member was elected by their classmates to be part of the students’ council and then work in partnership with their teachers, the school’s board of management and parents’ council in the best interests of the school. They are the representative voice of students and each have great enthusiasm and interest in their role.

“The day was about celebrating their service and a chance to look and see what goes on in other schools,” explained Elaine Mulhall, a teacher at Tinryland NS.

“Each of the schools did a PowerPoint presentation on their school and also what they have worked on. It was lovely to see their enthusiasm and how much they loved working on projects that benefited their school and the fantastic support they receive from teachers, parents and their boards of management,” she added.

The children then met cllr Andrea Dalton, who spoke to them about serving a community, the work she does as a public representative and the positive impact that has on the local area.

“They learned that the work Andrea does is not too different from what they do as part of the student council: listening to the voices of students, then implementing changes,” said Elaine.

The school then planted a tree to celebrate the occasion, noting that often the impact student councils have is for the people who come after them, creating a legacy for future generations.

The children concluded their get-together with a lunch of pizza and chips, while they also got an opportunity to enjoy the brand-new obstacle course at Tinryland NS.