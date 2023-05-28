Death notices for Co Carlow

Seamie Quirke

Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 27th, 2023.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Aisling, Aoife, Ethna, Áine, Seamus, the late Fergal and late baby Fiona, adored grandfather of Calum, Evie, Ruairí and Stella, cherished brother of Nicholas, P.J, Marie and the late George and Tommy and treasured father-in-law of Tara.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Áine’s partner Trevor, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Seamie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home, Ballintrane, Fenagh, (Eircode R21 EW77) on Sunday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Monday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 Noon in Saint Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballon, followed by burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.

Seamie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team

House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

Mary Dunne

Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow and formerly of Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Maureen.

Loving mother and sister, Mary passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26th 2023, in the care of the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and remembered always by Ronan, Catherine and Noah, sister Anne, brothers Séamus, Seán and Thomas and her extended family and friends including her nursing and care teams at Hillview Nursing Home.

Till we meet again…

Funeral arrangements will follow on Monday

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland. www.parkinsons.i

Francis Heaton

17 Bagenal Court, Court Place, Carlow and formerly of Larkhill Rd, Whitehall, Dublin 9, passed away peacefully, on May 19th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother Bobby, sister Rita Lavelle, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Francis Rest In Peace

A private Funeral and cremation will take place for Francis in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Daniel J (Dan) Murphy

Kilballyhue, Carlow, passed away peacefully on May 26th, 2023, at his home.

Beloved son of the late Nicholas and Margaret and much loved brother of Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Dan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 4pm on Monday, May 29th, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dan’s funeral Mass will be live streamed from the St Joseph’s Parish webcam.

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-josephs-church-tinryland/