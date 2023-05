By Suzanne Pender

A DESIGN team for the much-anticipated URDF project for Carlow town is expected to be appointed in the “next week or two”.

Following a question from cllr Fintan Phelan at the May meeting of Carlow County Council for an update on the project, acting director of services Kieran Cullinane confirmed that tenders from five design teams had been submitted for the scheme, with the hope of appointing a team shortly.