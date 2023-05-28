  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Dublin Fire Brigade has extinguished a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Blanchardstown.

Smoke and flames were visible after the blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the blaze has now been brought under control and they have begun a clean-up operation.

Gardaí were alerted to the fire at about 4.30pm on Sunday. No injuries have been reported yet, a garda spokeswoman told breakingnews.ie.

A number of roads around Blanchardstown Shopping Centre were closed for emergency services and are expected to reopen about 7pm.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Recruitment of 1,000 gardaí still possible despite missing targets, says Simon Harris

Sunday, 28/05/23 - 6:30pm

Ireland records hottest day of the year so far with good weather set to last another week

Sunday, 28/05/23 - 4:29pm

Almost 850 assaults on nurses in first quarter of 2023 — INMO

Sunday, 28/05/23 - 3:51pm