Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Dublin Fire Brigade has extinguished a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Blanchardstown.

Smoke and flames were visible after the blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the blaze has now been brought under control and they have begun a clean-up operation.

Gardaí were alerted to the fire at about 4.30pm on Sunday. No injuries have been reported yet, a garda spokeswoman told breakingnews.ie.

A number of roads around Blanchardstown Shopping Centre were closed for emergency services and are expected to reopen about 7pm.