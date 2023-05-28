Ireland records hottest day of the year so far with good weather set to last another week

Saturday was Ireland’s hottest day of the year so far and the fine weather is set to continue for at least another week, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures reached 23.3 degrees Celsius in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, as much of the island basked in warm and generally sunny conditions.

Today was the warmest day of the year so far reaching 23.3°C in Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon. 😎 📈 🌡️ It will feel a bit cooler tomorrow though. ⛅️ Check out the forecast for your area 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/sVT788I2tP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2023

Alan O’Reilly, an amateur meteorologist who runs the Carlow Weather social media accounts, said Ireland is looking at another seven days of “very settled weather” with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s.

“It looks like we’re going to stay under high pressure really right through the week and possibly even into the bank holiday weekend,” he told Newstalk radio.

“It will be a little bit cooler [on Sunday] and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on the east coast, especially as the winds go northeast to easterly, but generally a very, very good week of weather ahead.”

Cloud slow to clear the Southwest but lots of sunshine elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/0CWyAc7ViW — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 28, 2023

Met Éireann said Monday will be a dry and generally sunny day, though the sunshine may be a little hazy at times.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, dry and largely sunny days, with temperatures reaching 24 degrees in western areas. A light to moderate easterly breeze will keep things slightly cooler on eastern coasts, the forecaster said.

The nights will remain dry and clear with overnight temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest the good weather will continue into Friday and the weekend.

It will stay largely dry with spells of sunshine and temperatures reaching the high teens or low 20s, possibly reaching the mid-20s in some western areas.