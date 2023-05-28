Local heroes honoured at awards

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTING achievements, community activism and generating debate of our favourite topic of conversation – the weather – were all reasons to celebrate at the Cathaoirleach Awards for 2023.

The awards took place last Wednesday night at Visual, with the cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue presenting five awards. Cllr O’Donoghue congratulated all five recipients on their remarkable commitment and dedication in their chosen fields, Carlovians who had given their time and enthusiasm to excel and promote the county.

The overall award was presented to Paul Doogue, who has led the charge for the National Community Games finals to come to Carlow for the next three years. The finals will bring 20,000 people to Carlow over three weekends for the next three years. The benefit to the local economy is enormous, but the home advantage to Carlow’s participants will hopefully be seized upon.

Paul’s dedication, commitment and steely determination, never mind his powers of persuasion, made the dream of a national finals in Carlow a reality.

At the same time as being Mr Community Games in Carlow, Paul is heavily involved in St Fiacc’s swimming pool, the chairman of Carlow Hospice, a former chair of Graiguecullen National School’s board of management, a former sugar factory worker and a major fundraiser for any number of great causes.

Senior executive officers Eamonn Brophy and Lorna O’Callaghan read a citation for each of the recipients and then welcomed them up to receive their award from cllr O’Donoghue.

The other four awards were presented to: sport winner, Leila Colfer; promotion of rural Carlow, Eric Osbourne; volunteer technological services to Carlow, Alan O’Reilly; and social need winner, Anton Scheele.

Leila Colfer recently broke the south Leinster record for the 200m with a time of 24.5 seconds, beating the five-year-old mark of 24.9 and winning a gold medal for Tullow Community School in the same race. As recently as March, she won an All-Star award in Athlone and was selected for the U20 national women’s 4x100m relay team.

Eric Osbourne has consistently shown a can-do attitude, a flair for design and a belief that Carlow can compete with any county when it comes to tourism and hospitality. Whether you’re looking for a pint, a pair of wellies or someone to design your house, you can get it all at Osbourne’s Storehouse in Rathanna. His pride and commitment to Carlow deserved to be recognised.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather was recognised for the vital service he provides voluntarily, not just for Carlow but for Ireland. With almost 80,000 followers on Twitter, 35,000 followers on Instagram and 60,000 on Facebook, his weather updates are often the best in the country. The service is constant, consistent and remarkably reliable – a worthy recipient of a cathaoirleach’s award.

Anton Scheele was honoured for his efforts in helping the vulnerable, the needy and at times the forgotten. As the head of Carlow Women’s Aid, he is a strong voice and an advocate for women in Carlow, particularly women who have had to endure a nightmarish existence.

A pioneer of humanitarian work in Africa, he is a member of the worldwide committee of the Irish Methodist World Development and Relief Projects, and the fantastic work being done was recently showcased in a marvelous exhibition.

Unfortunately, Anton was unable to attend the Cathaoirleach’s Awards, so Honoria Gilchrist of Carlow Women’s Aid accepted the award on his behalf.

The evening concluded with refreshments.