Burglaries in Tullow and Rathvilly

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO neighbouring houses in Delacy Abbey, Rathvilly were broken into on Friday 26 May. Sunglasses, cash and two handbags were taken from one house, while an Xbox was stolen from the second house. The break-ins occurred between 2pm and 3.30pm. Gardaí in Tullow are investigating both incidents.

Gardaí in Tullow are also investigating a burglary at a house in An Caislean, Tullow, where a set of car keys was taken on Sunday 28 May. The house was entered between midnight and 9am on Sunday. Subsequently, the car, a silver Volkswagen Jetta, was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Tullow Garda Station.