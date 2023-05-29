Carlow kids wow Late Late audience for Ryan Turbridy’s final show

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN from Spotlight Stage School, Carlow enjoyed one of Irish TV’s biggest nights of the year this week when they featured on Ryan Tubridy’s last Last Late Show.

The talented youngsters were part of the Late Late Toy Show tribute, which saw memorable children from down through the years come back for a wonderful performance of the 2012 smash-hit The cup song from the movie Pitch Perfect.

Sarah Doyle, Ali Sheehan, Clíodhna Coffey, Kate Butler and Lexi Young Byrne from the stage school’s Carlow classes joined Charlie Bolster and Daire Mulvihill from Spotlight’s Navan classes to perform the iconic song.

It was a terrific night, too, for Carlow’s Noah Oglesby, who got a chance to return to the Late Late set, all grown up from when he appeared as Mowgli on the 2016 toy show.

Several members of Spotlight Stage School joined in the tribute, singing from the steps within the audience and taking in the wonderful atmosphere of the night.

Backstage, the kids had a wonderful time chatting with all the children from the toy show’s history, including Adam King, DJ Calum and his ‘hype man’ Jackson, and Saoirse Byrne, who originally sang The cup song back in 2013.

The children also had a great time hanging out with Jedward!

The entire segment was a surprise for Ryan, who was blown away by the performance, remarking: “I can’t believe it. Thank you all. My, how you have grown!”