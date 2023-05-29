Cork Airport expands route offerings ahead of summer

Cork Airport will see expanded services across the summer season with the addition of a new route to Seville, Spain and extra flights to the UK’s East Midlands.

The new Seville route will be operated by Ryanair, flying twice-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Andalusian capital represents the 10th Spanish destination from Cork.

One extra flight per week to East Midlands, which serves Leicester, Nottingham and Derby, will also be added from June 6th, bringing the route to three weekly flights.

Speaking about the new route to Seville, Cork Airport’s communications manager Barry Holland said: “We know how much our passengers love new destinations to visit and new cities to explore.

“We’re confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond.”