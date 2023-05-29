Death notices for Co Carlow

Mary Dunne

Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow and formerly of Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Maureen.

Loving mother and sister, Mary passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26th 2023, in the care of the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and remembered always by Ronan, Catherine and Noah, sister Anne, brothers Séamus, Seán and Thomas and her extended family and friends including her nursing and care teams at Hillview Nursing Home.

Till we meet again…

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by private cremation.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link Tullow Webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland. www.parkinsons.ie