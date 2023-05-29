Good Samaritan hands in Ken’s missing wallet

By Suzanne Pender

IT SEEMS there are still plenty of Good Samaritans in the world and local people more than willing to do the right thing!

Ninety-two-year-old Carlow businessman Ken Tucker witnessed it first-hand this week when he had the misfortune of losing his wallet somewhere between Tully’s Bar and Carlow Town Hall.

The well-known Tullow Street jeweller was about to give up all hope of its return, when lo and behold, honesty prevailed!

A kind-hearted woman handed the wallet into Hickson’s Centra at Potato Market, Carlow last Friday with Ken’s wallet completely untouched and everything intact.

Unfortunately, the woman did not give her name, so a determined Ken is now on the search to find this considerate Carlovian.

“I am asking the person to please call into my shop so I can thank her personally,” Ken told The Nationalist today.

“It’s great to see there are some honest people in our country still, it’s much appreciated,” he added.