Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Meath collision

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred at Old Ross Cross Road, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath on Sunday evening at approximately 6.15p.m.

The male motorcyclist (aged in his 50s), was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver (aged in his 20s) of the car was uninjured. The two passengers in the car were also uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.