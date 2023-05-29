Opera singer to give solo performance in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

EVA Kavanagh, an opera singer from Hacketstown, will give her first solo performance on Thursday 8 June.

She will perform pieces by Puccini, Handel, Gluck and many other celebrated composers in St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Carlow. It’s a lunchtime concert, so it will run for an hour from 1pm.

Eva is a third-year student in the Royal Irish Academy of Music, having attended Presentation College, Carlow and having been a member of the Sing Aloud children’s choir in Carlow College of Music. Tickets costing €10 are available from Eventbrite or at the door.