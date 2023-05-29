Tullow Show gears up for another bumper show

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS are underway to emulate last year’s recording-breaking Tullow Show, with sights firmly set on another bumper event for 2023.

Tullow Agricultural Show committee has announced details of its 2023 show, which will take place in Coppenagh, Tullow on Sunday 23 August.

Current members are also delighted to welcome new faces on the committee and this week announced a new executive following the recent AGM election.

Richard Codd, who has finished his term as chairperson, will assume the role of president, while Robert Keogh is the new chairperson and Shane Maher the new vice-chairperson.

Rachael Burgess will be taking over as the new show secretary, assisted by Fiona Sutton, and Imelda Keogh is the new treasurer, assisted by Peter Sutton.

Keelin Byrne is the new social media officer and Brian Hawkins the new press officer. They are also very excited to announce that they have recently launched their new website, which promises to be both user-friendly and to make competition entries quicker and easier.

The new website, which was developed in collaboration with the Irish Shows Association and Dotser, is a nationwide initiative and all involved with Tullow Show are thankful to be among the 40 shows that will be on the new platform in its first year. See www.tullowagriculturalshow.com for more information.

While Tullow Show’s online competition entries won’t be open until June, bookings for its online trade stand are open and applications are flying in, with some tents full already.

For more information, please visit the website, email [email protected] (outdoor) or [email protected] (indoors).