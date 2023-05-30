Death notices in Co Carlow

James (Jimmy) Keating

Court Lawns, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 29th May 2023 peacefully at Carlow District Hospice; predeceased by his parents Jane and Laurence. Sadly missed by his loving family Eddie, Jennifer, Mary, Anne, Pauline and Laura, brothers-in-law Tommy, Pat, Laurence and Tommy, sister-in-law Norma, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Hospice. Donation box in church.

 

