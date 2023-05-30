Dublin Airport to welcome 425,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend

Around 425,000 passengers will travel through Dublin Airport over the coming June bank holiday weekend, according to the airport’s operator daa.

The four-day period between Friday and Monday will see around 220,000 passengers departing from Dublin Airport, with 205,000 passengers arriving. The expected numbers are on a par with 2019 levels.

Demand for car parking in Dublin Airport’s car parks remains extremely high and anyone without an existing booking is encouraged to consider travelling to the airport via public transport, taxi or being dropped off by a friend or relative.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming weekend – and also the weeks and months ahead – are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

According to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations manager at daa: “It’s going to be another busy weekend at Dublin Airport, but the team are ready to welcome the many thousands of passengers set to fly off on sun holidays and city breaks over the coming days.

This week’s passenger forecast is no different to recent weeks, with around 100,000 passengers travelling through Dublin Airport every day during the second half of May.

“With our full complement of 800+ security staff now in place and with a raft of improvements having been made in our two terminals, including the addition of hundreds more seats at departure gates, new family seating areas, exciting new food and drink outlets and faster free Wi-Fi speeds, we’re well set up for the busy summer months ahead.

“Our full focus is on ensuring a speedy and enjoyable journey for all passengers through Dublin Airport this summer, building on a stable 10 months which has seen more than 90% of passengers clearing security screening in under 20 minutes. Passengers can look forward to that continuing through the summer months,” said McQueen.