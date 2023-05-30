Earn €14k tax-free by renting a room to a student in Carlow

HOUSEHOLDERS are being urged to rent a room in their home to a student in the Carlow area and, in doing so, earn €14,000 a year tax-free.

South East Technological University’s (SETU) SETUStudentPad website helps connect homeowners, landlords and individuals looking for a flatmate or housemate directly to SETU students in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford.

With demand for accommodation sky high, SETU wants to ensure that its students have the best option available to source accommodation.

Householders or landlords with a room or property to rent are urged to place their ads on the free SETUStudentPad platform now in advance of the new academic year in September.

With an ongoing shortage of rental accommodation, it is anticipated that there will be high demand for lodgings and digs across all three locations. Requirements will include students who want to rent a room midweek while their course runs, international students here for one semester, apprentices on block study, while others may be looking for a room for the full academic year.

Jacqui O’ Connor, SETU’s head of accommodation said: “On 25 August, when the leaving cert results are announced, we will once again witness a high demand for student housing. The SETUStudentPad website will not alone be a search engine for our students looking for houses, apartments and digs but will also give homeowners, landlords and people looking for a flatmate or housemate the opportunity to advertise properties free of charge to incoming students. It allows them the opportunity to take advantage of the country’s rent-a-room scheme, where they can earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free annually.

“We invite both landlords with properties to rent and individuals with a room to rent to sign up free of charge and advertise their properties as soon as possible.”

It is free to advertise using the SETUStudentPad platform and people can start adding their room/property to www.setustudentpad.ie/Landlords. The website connects people with rooms to rent with students seeking accommodation. It is also suitable for landlords and accommodation providers such as B&Bs and hotels wishing to advertise vacancies directly to SETU students. The phone number for people unable to place an ad online is 087 2904612.

Information evenings will take place in Carlow on Wednesday 31 May at the Carlow Campus from 4pm to 7pm. Interested property owners can obtain further information at these events.