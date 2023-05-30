Novice songwriter Joanne raises €3,700 for homeless charities

By Elizabeth Lee

AN ASPIRING writer who took a song-writing course and was inspired to pen lyrics about what it’s like to be homeless has raised over €3,700 for two charities.

Joanne O’Brien presented €2,502 to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, an organisation that gives freshly-prepared meals to those in need every day, and Focus Ireland, a charity that works directly with homeless people.

“People tend to think of homelessness as coming from a place of disfunction, but it can happen to anyone if a few things go wrong and they can’t get back,” she said.

Joanne raised the much-needed funds by writing ***Cardboard Squares***, a song in which the character is homeless and longs for the security and love that she had in her childhood.

She wrote the song when she was attending a workshop with legendary singer/songwriter Mick Hanly, who was a writer-in-residence at Carlow College during 2021. Joanne hadn’t considered song writing before, but couldn’t resist the chance of learning at the foot of a master lyricist and so joined up. Mick would give the class writing prompts and when one of them was ‘walk in my shoes’, she looked at homelessness. She worked with Mick, honing and polishing the lyrics until she was happy with them and then asked local guitarist Peter Curry, himself a novice musician, to write the music to accompany the words. Not only that, Joanne shot a music video to accompany the fully-fledged song and released it on social media.

As a former garda, she used her memories of walking the streets of Dublin and seeing at first hand those who only had a sheet of cardboard to call their bed.

When she realised that people really loved the song and the video, she harnessed that by setting up a GoFundMe page.

The fundraising gathered momentum as people reacted to both the song and its cause until €3,724 was in the coffers.

Joanne and Peter got to present the much-needed funds TO representatives from St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and Focus Ireland.

She’s thrilled that a simple writing prompt from Mick Hanly has grown into a much-loved song while making money for those who really need it in society.