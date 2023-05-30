Pan Celtic back in Carlow next year

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has been chosen to host the 50th anniversary of the Pan Celtic International Festival in 2024.

The Pan Celtic International Council announced this week that following the recent success of Pan Celtic Festival 2023 in Carlow, the town has been chosen once again to host next year’s festival.

Speaking on behalf of the local Pan Celtic organising committee, a jubilant Bríde de Róiste described it as “a huge honour” for Carlow to be chosen to host Pan Celtic again in 2024.

“The town was initially chosen to host the Pan Celtic Festival back in 2012 because of the popularity of the Irish language in Carlow,” she said. “Since then, the entire community has embraced the festival on no less than five occasions, making it an amazing celebration of all things Irish, cultural and Celtic. Carrying off such a prestigious festival as Pan Celtic has been possible thanks to the many individuals who gave enthusiastically of their own particular talents, skills, expertise and time,” added Bríde.

The Pan Celtic Festival will run from 2-7 April 2024.

The six-day event attracted a large following this year from the six participating Celtic nations – Wales, Scotland, Brittany, Cornwall, Ireland and the Isle of Man – and brought a welcome boost to the local economy, particularly to the hotel and hospitality sectors.

Coming up with the necessary budget required to fund a festival as broad as Pan Celtic and particularly on two consecutive years will be challenging, according to Bríde.

“We are extremely grateful to Carlow County Council and the Local Enterprise Office as well as to elected members of Carlow Municipal District and Foras na Gaeilge, who generously supported this year’s festival,” she said.

“We have a few novel fundraising events planned to boost the coffers for Pan Celtic 2024 and the first of these will be the setting-up in the coming week of a GoFundMe page, where members of the public will be invited to make a donation online,” she said.

Preparations for Pan Celtic 2024 begin immediately. Information briefings will be arranged with interested parties over the coming months and a public meeting in the autumn will set the wheels in motion to ensure a great festival to mark the 50th anniversary of Pan Celtic.

Further information can be found on www.panceltic.ie and on facebook.com/pancelticfestival. Enquiries to 087 2857048, 085 1340047, or email [email protected].