Pilot scheme for e-bikes to be rolled out this summer

By Suzanne Pender

AN E-BIKE pilot scheme will be operating in Carlow town from this summer. The initiative was confirmed at the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Senior engineer Orla Barrett confirmed that the local authority was hoping to see the project launched mid-summer, with the pilot scheme to run for a year.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the pilot scheme, described it as “very positive” news for the town, while cllr Tom O’Neill also welcomed the scheme, adding that it would “benefit so many”.

Many councillors spoke of how, as a university town, the scheme would be particularly attractive to students.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked if the e-bike could be operated as a regular bike, maybe for those who would be apprehensive and e-bikes.

Ms Barrett paid tribute to council colleagues Barry Knowles, town engineer, and Seamus Loughlin, engineer, in the local authority’s active travel section, who spearheaded the initiative. She confirmed that the cycles were electric bikes and would be available for booking and payment via a dedicated app.