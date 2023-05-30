Plan identifies 14 sites across Dublin for intensive housing development

James Cox

Fourteen sites across Dublin have been identified where more houses and shops could be built.

It is under a plan from the Department of Housing to be brought to Cabinet this morning.

A working group has been examining places which could be further developed in the capital because they have good access to buses or trains.

It has identified 14 areas where intense residential development could take place – along with shops and services.

These include Adamstown, Ballymun, Barnhill, Cherrywood, Clonburris, North Fringe and Poolbeg West.

The remaining areas are Sandyford, Tallaght, Broombridge, City Edge, Dunsink, Jamestown and Lissenhall.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will bring forward the recommendations to Cabinet this morning.