Singer-songwriter Mark’s debut EP looks on the bright side of life

Mark Caplice

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL songwriter and producer is stepping back centre stage with the release of his debut EP Brighter side of sorrow and the single from it I hope you find happiness.

Mark Caplice from Baltinglass has enjoyed incredible success in recent years as a songwriter and producer, with a commission from the Grammys as part of its ‘Re-Imagined at home’ series featuring on the hit Netflix series Firefly Lane, while a song he penned won Song of the Year in Russia!

But following on from this success, it’s now time to start writing and performing for himself again and the result is a six-track EP Brighter side of sorrow, which will be launched on Friday 9 June.

“I’ve been working on the EP for a couple of years and finished off the recording at the start of the year, but then my Mam passed away and we delayed the launch just to take some time,” Mark tells The Nationalist.

Mark’s mother Deirdre died in January, but her supportive presence is all over the EP.

“She’s never too far away, we constantly feel her around us,” says Mark. “One of my favourite things about the EP is that the fifth and sixth tracks are live from a sold-out gig I had in the Workman’s Cellar, Dublin last year and my Mam was there. She was very sick at the time but was absolutely determined to go and was there in the front row,” said Mark.

“She had a love for living and squeezed every last drop out of life. She was given three months to live four years ago and immediately she said ‘f–k it, I’ll show them’ and she did,” smiles Mark.

“I’ve beautiful memories and I really feel that she took that news as a second chance of living; I’m blessed we got that extra time with her and got to say the things we needed to say,” he adds.

The single I hope you find happiness is an uplifting song with a poignant message of support for those affected by emigration and loss. “At its core, the song is about losing someone and wishing them the best for their next chapter. A brother, a lover and a family member all left my life at the same time in different ways and it’s a message of love to each of them,” explains Mark.

Other tracks include All in your head and Catch a tear, while the entire EP is also captured as part of a short documentary created by filmmaker Gerard Walsh.

While Mark has very much enjoyed writing, recording and producing for other artists in recent years, he is relishing this opportunity to create for himself.

“When you are songwriting for other artists you are aware that you are speaking to a different audience, it’s been beautiful to finally release my own music, my own self-expression.

“Half of the time it can feel a bit like walking around naked because it is vulnerable and exposing, but when people actually connect and relate to the message and it serves a purpose for them, that’s unbelievable,” says Mark.

Brighter side of sorrow the short documentary on its making will be launched at Brooks Hotel, Dublin on Friday 9 June. Mark will launch the EP locally in Horan’s, Baltinglass on Saturday 10 June.

Mark has a host of gigs lined up over the coming months. To find out more, check out markcaplicemusic on all social media platforms.